Wildfires in Nebraska Panhandle are largely under control

Two aggressive wildfires that threatened to race away from firefighters in western Nebraska had largely been brought under control by Monday afternoon.

The Vista Trend fire southwest of Scottsbluff was 100% contained, and the Post fire near Crawford was 50% contained, said Alyssa Sanders of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

The fires are in the Nebraska Panhandle, which is in the grip of severe drought.

Chris Schroeder, also of NEMA, said the dry landscape, low humidity and gusty winds worked together to accelerate both fires Thursday. It quickly became clear to local firefighters that additional help was needed, he said. By Thursday evening, the state had been brought in to assist, and by Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts had declared the fires an emergency, freeing up additional state resources.

The two fires, about 70 miles apart, have burned about 9,000 acres. The fire near Scottsbluff burned about 3,600 acres, and the fire near Crawford has burned about 5,400 acres, according to NEMA.

Schroeder said that firefighters from across Nebraska and surrounding states have pitched in to fight the fires and that nonprofit groups and other volunteers have worked behind the scenes to help.