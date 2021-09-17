Wildfires prompt evacuations in Nebraska Panhandle

Crews are on the scene at two different wildfires that have burned more than 4,000 acres and prompted evacuations in the Nebraska Panhandle.
A total of 102 responders were working on a fire approximately 5 miles south of Crawford, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The fire had burned about 1,000 acres as of Friday morning.
Officials issued evacuation recommendations for approximately 30 primary structures in an area 4 miles south of Crawford.
Firefighters were working Friday to strengthen fire lines after battling shifting winds Thursday, according to NEMA.
Meanwhile, a different blaze was burning southwest of Scottsbluff. That wildfire had burned an estimated 3,600 acres as of Friday morning.
Residents living along Derringer Road, which is west of Scotts Bluff National Monument, were evacuated Thursday night. Other nearby roads were impacted by closures.
Fire crews had failed to contain either of the two fires as of Friday morning.
"Two simultaneous wildfires requiring similar resources necessitates the careful coordination of available assets," Bryan Tuma, NEMA assistant director, said in a press release. "We are working with local, state and federal partners to minimize the impact these fires will have on western Nebraska.”
The high temperature for the day is expected to reach the mid-70s. However, the area could see wind gusts as strong as 26 mph, which could complicate efforts for firefighters.
This report includes material from the Star-Herald newspaper in Scottsbluff.