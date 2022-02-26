Will sanctions affect U.S. ag exports to Russia?

Although the Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend the world’s economic order, it’s difficult to project how the conflict and the subsequent sanctions will have on Nebraska's agricultural exports.

Many other factors have already diminished trade — including ag commodities and products — between the U.S. and Russia as well as between the U.S. and Ukraine.

After peaking in 2012 at $178 million, for example, Nebraska’s exports to Russia have steadily drifted downward, according to U.S. Census Bureau data cited by Lia Nogueira, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Food products accounted for about $126 million of that, primarily meat and live animals. Materials for the nuclear industry added another $46.6 million.

The subsequent drop came shortly after Vladimir Putin formally returned to power as Russia’s president in 2012. The state’s value of total exports to Russia has ranged from slightly over $22 million in 2016 to about $61.5 million in 2014.

That includes a dramatic reduction of Nebraska food exports, although those have rebounded somewhat in recent years.

Some of the factors that led to that decrease include Russia’s ban on most American food imports in 2014 and a ban genetically modified food in 2016. According to Reuters, the former ban was in response to sanctions placed upon Russia by the United States and other Western nations in 2014.

With the United States and other nations placing more sanctions on Russia this week targeting Russian banks, oligarchs, state-controlled companies and high-tech sectors, Russia likely will impose its own restrictions to keep domestic prices as low as possible, said Cory Walters, an associate professor at UNL, in an email. He added that Russia might still trade with countries not following the sanctions.

Jay Rempe, senior economist at Nebraska Farm Bureau, said the Russian actions might affect its fertilizer exports and thus impact fertilizer prices for Nebraskans.

“The sanctions that the U.S. and other countries put on Russia could make it impossible for them to export fertilizer to the extent that they do now,” he said.

That may drive up the price of fertilizer, which is already more expensive. For example, the price of anhydrous ammonia, which is used to provide nitrogen to optimize corn plant growth, is up more than 300% from last year. Other sources of nitrogen are also higher, including urea up 214% and liquid nitrogen up 250%. Potash, used to supply potassium to soybean plants, has increased 213%.

The price increases have prompted Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller to lead an inquiry to look into what has happened. Miller said he has the support of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack as well as eight other states.

In Ukraine, the total value of Nebraska’s exports has fallen from a high of about $63.5 million in 2008 to about $6 million in 2021.

Citing the Census Bureau data, Nogueira noted the state's agricultural exports to Ukraine have ranged in value from about $8.5 million in 2008 to about $10,000 in 2019.

The 2008 peak was mostly due to meat and meat products. Nuclear power industry materials that year made up a significant portion of the state’s exports to the country at nearly $46 million.

Rempe theorized that Ukraine’s agriculture reforms over the past 20 years may have led to greater productivity during that time and thus probably lessened the country’s needs to import ag products from the United States.

Brad Lubben, an associate professor at UNL’s agricultural economics department, added Ukraine could see prolonged challenges in agriculture investment in machinery and infrastructure as the country faces instability and uncertainty.

Christin Kamm, a spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said in an email that uncertainty caused by Russia's invasion will be the largest impact to agriculture going forward.

“Uncertainty in commodity and livestock markets increase risk and price volatility including crude oil which will impact agriculture through fuel and fertilizer prices,” Kamm wrote.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesperson said Friday the department doesn’t foresee domestic food prices rising because of the current conflict.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

