Wind advisory issued as cold front moves into SE Nebraska, SW Iowa

High winds, low relative humidity and dry conditions led the National Weather Service on Wednesday to warn residents of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa to watch out for possible grassfires.

A wind advisory was issued for much of the area by the weather service office in Valley. Burning bans are in place in several counties because fires could quickly get out of control.

Sustained winds of 30 to 39 mph prompted the advisory, meteorologist Becky Kern said. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected for much of the day before the winds die down in the evening.

A cold front is moving through the area, Kern said. "We've got southwest winds now," she said, "but the wind is going to switch to out of the west and temperatures will be notably cooler Wednesday night."

The Omaha Public Power District said winds caused an outage in Saunders County around 11:30 a.m. that affected 561 customers. More than 800 customers lost power throughout the utility company's service area because of the high winds, OPPD said.

Readings in the 70s will give way to more seasonal readings when the wind switches, Kern said. The high for Thursday in Omaha is expected to be 54 degrees with light winds. Winds Thursday should be 10 to 15 mph, she said.