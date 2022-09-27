 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin woman dies in two-vehicle crash on I-80 near Ogalalla

A 74-year-old woman was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala. 

Anke Boudreau of Madison, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman. The crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. MDT about two miles west of Ogallala. 

Investigators determined that Boudreau was a passenger in a westbound Toyota Prius driven by John Rosenberg, 77, of Madison, Wisconsin. A Lincoln MKC driven by Gary Pollack, 64, of Pinckney, Michigan, was eastbound on I-80 when the SUV crossed the center line and collided with the Toyota. 

Rosenberg and Pollack were taken to Ogallala Community Hospital with serious injuries. They later were flown to the hospital in Littleton, Colorado. 

I-80 was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes. 

