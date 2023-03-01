Dig out the binoculars, plan your lunch stop for a roadside cafe: Spring migration is getting under way.

Nebraska is an ideal place to birdwatch because so many species traverse the Great Plains on their way to northern nesting areas.

"We have tremendous concentrations here," said Joel Jorgensen, the program manager for nongame species at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. "Wherever you have good habitat in our part of the world, you're going to have birds."

Along the Missouri River, there are multiple places to see migrating waterfowl, given the multiple lakes and national refuges. Additionally, homeowners have a months-long opportunity to nourish, through their backyard feeders, the song birds that nest here or stop on their way north.

Already, more than one million geese have been congregating at Loess Bluffs National Refuge near Mound City, Missouri, according to the refuge.

As weather warms, these geese and other waterfowl and shorebirds will begin heading farther north, with some stopping at Carter Lake and Lake Manawa in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area, and DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge near Blair.

At DeSoto, Park Ranger Peter Rea said some birds, including more than 50,000 white-fronted geese, have arrived. He said the best way to keep tabs on the migration is to check the Facebook pages of the various wildlife refuges, including Loess Bluffs and DeSoto.

"It's weather-driven, so it's really hard to predict," he said.

Eagles have begun their push through this area, Jorgensen said, and outdoor enthusiasts in the Omaha metro report seeing eagles at Lake Manawa and along the Missouri River.

Soon people will be seeing more robins and grackles as those early arrivers make their appearance. On tap later this spring will be pelicans, which, like the trumpeter swan, are a visually striking bird.

"Migration is a long season for birds," Jorgensen said. "It can begin as early as February and the last migrants trickle through in May-June."

Large flocks of snow geese and Sandhill cranes already are congregating near the Audubon's Rowe Sanctuary and the Whooping Crane Trust near the Platte River in central Nebraska.

At Loess Bluffs near Mound City, the most recent count of water fowl estimated that 1.4 million snow geese had congregated there. Also seen were more than 3,000 trumpeter swans and a collection of geese and ducks.

Bob Wells, past president of the Audubon Society of Omaha said Fontenelle Forest is a good place to watch for songbirds, including the warbler migration.

Wells said homeowners also can help migrating song birds by setting out water and food.

If you do so, it's important to clean the water bowls and feeders regularly, he said, as often as weekly. That will help reduce the spread of diseases among birds.

Given that song birds migrate at night, the birding community has an annual request of the owners of tall buildings: turn off your lights at night. The lights disorient birds and contribute to bird deaths.

Photos: Majestic sandhill cranes A sandhill crane flies above a field south of Gibbon Cranes fly in waves on a cloudy evening Sandhill cranes begin to roost at sundown Sandhill cranes glide in for a landing to roost for the night Viewing sandhill cranes from Richard Plautz viewing site Sandhill cranes silhouetted against the evening sky Sandhill cranes fly over a field Sandhill cranes flock near an irrigation pivot Sandhill cranes forage for food in a field A pair of sandhill cranes glide in a clear blue sky Sandhill cranes gather near farm machinery Cranes in the water Cranes at sunset Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Pair of sandhill cranes at sunset near Gibbon, Nebraska Sandhill cranes flying high Sandhill cranes on and above a field near Gibbon Sandhill cranes Cranes Cranes Cranes Cranes The Nebraska Project cranes The Nebraska Project The Nebraska Project Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill crane Sandhill Cranes Sandhill cranes Rowe Bird Sancutary Cranes in January Cranes in January Cranes in January Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes