Woman, 21, dies after crash southeast of Missouri Valley, Iowa

A 21-year-old woman died early Sunday following a one-vehicle crash just southeast of Missouri Valley, Iowa. 

Faith Staska of Missouri Valley was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle, Quinten Vogel, 21, of Missouri Valley, was also taken to the Omaha hospital. 

Investigators from the Iowa State Patrol determined that Vogel was southbound in a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze on 235th Street about 2:50 a.m. The Chevrolet was approaching the intersection with Merrick Place when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck two trees. 

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts. 

