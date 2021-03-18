Woman and two children killed in Kearney house fire

A woman and two children died Thursday in a Kearney house fire.

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and the Kearney Police Department responded to the fire in northeast Kearney at 12:42 p.m.

Inside, they found the woman, a boy and a girl. All three were carried out of the house and taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital, where they died of their injuries, according to a press release from the Fire and Police Departments.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this tragic fire," said Police Chief Bryan D. Waugh. "We appreciate the efforts from all of our first responders who worked tirelessly responding to this fire.”

The Buffalo County attorney has ordered autopsies.

The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Department, the Police Department, the county attorney and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.

