Woman dies after one-vehicle crash in southwest Lincoln
A 23-year-old woman died early Sunday after a single-vehicle crash near the Nebraska State Penitentiary in southwest Lincoln. 

The name of the woman, who was pronounced dead at the Bryan Medical Center's west campus, is being withheld pending notification of family. The crash occurred near 14th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 about 7 a.m., said Sgt. Justin Armstrong of the Lincoln Police Department. 

Investigators determined that the woman was eastbound on Highway 2 in a 2009 Nissan Ultima when she tried to take the southbound ramp onto 14th Street. The Nissan left the roadway and crashed into a railroad crossing post belonging to BNSF Railway Co.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

