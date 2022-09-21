 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dies following stabbing attack in north Lincoln

A 36-year-old woman died after she was stabbed Tuesday night in north Lincoln. 

The woman, whose name has not been released, was found by police on West Fairfield Street about 11:30 p.m., according to Lincoln Assistant Police Chief Minchon Morrow. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. 

Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene and began looking for a 61-year-old man who is believed to be responsible for the attack. The name of the suspect, who was known to the woman, was not released. 

Police urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.​

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

