One woman died and four other people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash Sunday just south of Fremont, Nebraska.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that a 2020 Mazda was northbound on Highway 77 and a 2006 Kia Sorento was southbound. Both vehicles "drifted toward the center of the roadway" and collided, the Sheriff's Office said.

The collision caused the Mazda to veer into the southbound lanes and cause a secondary collision with a southbound 2012 Kia Forte. In addition, the Sorento veered into the northbound lane and collided with a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

A woman in the Mazda and two occupants of the Sorento were flown by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where the woman who was in the Mazda died from her injuries.

Multiple people had to be cut out of vehicles, officials said. The driver of the Forte and the F-250 were taken to a Fremont hospital for treatment of their injuries.