Woman dies in central Nebraska motorcycle crash

A 61-year-old woman died Monday when two motorcycles collided with a tractor pulling a baler in central Nebraska.

Ava Bratten of Ashton, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene about 40 miles northwest of Grand Island, according to Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen. Her husband, Matthew Bratten, 54, was flown by helicopter to a Kearney hospital in critical condition.

A hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday that Bratten's condition had improved to serious.

Investigators determined that the Brattens were riding motorcycles westbound on Nebraska Highway 92 near Ashton about 7:10 p.m. The motorcycles tried to pass a tractor pulling a baler.

The tractor, driven by a 16-year-old male, was turning onto a southbound country road. Both motorcycles collided with the tractor and baler.

The driver of the tractor was not injured. The Nebraska State Patrol and Sherman County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident.

