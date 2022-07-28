 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dies in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 near Greenwood

A 42-year-old woman died and another woman was taken to a Lincoln hospital in serious condition Wednesday night following a head-on collision near Greenwood, Nebraska. 

Cass County sheriff's deputies said the 911 call center received a report of a Hummer crossing the center line and traveling at high speed near Parker's Steakhouse near 168th Road and Highway 6. During the call, the person advised the operator that a head-on collision had occurred involving three vehicles. 

Deputies said the Hummer struck a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion at the intersection of Highway 6 and Greenwood Drive before swerving into the eastbound lane and colliding head-on with a 2019 Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Hummer, Cheyanne Baker, 31, of Lincoln, was taken to Bryan Health's west campus for treatment of her injuries. The driver of the Fusion, Tammy Callaway of Greenwood, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The occupants of the Toyota, June and Brad Hoschele of Lincoln, reported minor bumps and bruises from the crash.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

