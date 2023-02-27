A two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 in Hall County left one woman dead Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Highway 281 near Grand Island shortly before 10 a.m. on reports of a crash in which people were injured.

The investigation indicates that A semitruck was southbound on Highway 281 before turning left on Chapman Road. Lila Wilson was driving a Pontiac Grand Am northbound on the highway when the semitruck turned out in front of her. The Pontiac struck the semitruck in the northbound lane.

Wilson was taken to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island where she later died. The driver of the semitruck was treated at the scene by medical personnel and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

