Woman dies, three others injured in head-on crash near Denison, Iowa

One person died and three others were critically injured Saturday in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 59 near Denison, Iowa.

Theresa Mae Denery, 30, of Cherokee, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Corina Campa, 39, Esmeralda Luna, 21, and Ashia Campa, 7, all of Denison, were flown by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Investigators determined that Denery was northbound on Highway 59 in a 2017 Nissan Sentra when it crossed the center line about 7:30 a.m. The Nissan collided head-on with a southbound 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Corina Campa.

Both drivers and both passengers were using seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.

