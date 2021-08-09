Woman found dead in house fire in southwest Plattsmouth subdivision

A 52-year-old woman died early Sunday in a house fire in southwest Plattsmouth just west of U.S. Highway 75.

Karen J. Sidener's body was recovered from the main floor of the residence by first responders, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said. Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 457 Rim Ridge Road in the Chasemore subdivision at 8 a.m.

Smoke was observed coming from the eves and roof of the residence upon arrival, Brueggemann said. Rescue personnel were unable to make entry into the residence due to the heat and smoke.

When first responders were able to enter the home, they attempted lifesaving measures that were unsuccessful. Investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office.

Sidener was transported to Douglas County Hospital pending an autopsy. Plattsmouth firefighters requested mutual aid from fire departments in Murray, Nehawka, Louisville and Offutt Air Force Base.

