Woman killed, child critically injured in Saunders County crash

A woman was killed and a child sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash four miles north of Prague, Nebraska.

About 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Saunders County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash site, which was on Nebraska Highway 79 south of County Road W.

Investigators determined that a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Payton R. Pruett, 20, of Lincoln, was northbound on Highway 79. It appeared that the driver lost control of the car, which entered the east ditch. He then overcorrected and the car crossed the center line, striking a southbound 2001 Buick Regal, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Buick came to rest in the west ditch. The Camry ended up on its top in the highway's northbound lane.

All five people involved in the crash were taken to Fremont Methodist Health in Fremont. Some later were transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

A woman who was in the front passenger seat of the Buick died at the Nebraska Medical Center. Two children who were in the Buick, ages 3 and 6, also were injured. The 3-year-old has life-threatening injuries while the 6-year old has injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, the Sheriff's Office said.

Pruett sustained injuries that were not considered life-hreatening. The man who was driving the Buick remained hospitalized Thursday with serious injuries that also were not considered life-threatening.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the crash.

Prague is about 55 miles west of Omaha.