 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman killed, child critically injured in Saunders County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal Saunders County crash

A woman was killed and a child was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night north of Prague.

 SAUNDERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A woman was killed and a child sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash four miles north of Prague, Nebraska.

About 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Saunders County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash site, which was on Nebraska Highway 79 south of County Road W. 

Investigators determined that a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Payton R. Pruett, 20, of Lincoln, was northbound on Highway 79. It appeared that the driver lost control of the car, which entered the east ditch. He then overcorrected and the car crossed the center line, striking a southbound 2001 Buick Regal, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Buick came to rest in the west ditch. The Camry ended up on its top in the highway's northbound lane.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

All five people involved in the crash were taken to Fremont Methodist Health in Fremont. Some later were transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

People are also reading…

A woman who was in the front passenger seat of the Buick died at the Nebraska Medical Center. Two children who were in the Buick, ages 3 and 6, also were injured. The 3-year-old has life-threatening injuries while the 6-year old has injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, the Sheriff's Office said.

Pruett sustained injuries that were not considered life-hreatening. The man who was driving the Buick remained hospitalized Thursday with serious injuries that also were not considered life-threatening. 

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the crash.

Prague is about 55 miles west of Omaha.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russians lay flowers at monument as form of anti-war protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert