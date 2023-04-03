A Wood River, Nebraska, man died and two other people were seriously injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Grand Island.

Gary Salpas, 53, was pronounced dead at the St. Francis Medical Center, a spokesman for the Grand Island Police Department said Monday. A 49-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter, both from Grand Island, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A collision between a 2003 Ram pickup truck driven by Salpas and a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse occurred about 9:15 p.m. near U.S. Highway 30 and West Stolley Park Road, the spokesman said. The teenage girl had to be extracted from the Chevrolet by members of the Grand Island Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by police with the assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.