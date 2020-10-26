 Skip to main content
Work camp near McCook under quarantine after inmate, 3 staffers test positive for coronavirus
Work camp near McCook under quarantine after inmate, 3 staffers test positive for coronavirus

The Nebraska Corrections Department has put the Work Ethic Camp near McCook under quarantine after one inmate and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. 

The inmate has been medically isolated, while the staff members are self-isolating at home, the department said in a press release. Voluntary testing is available to all other inmates at the facility.

Last week, the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was placed under quarantine after several inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

“The good news is that we received negative test results for those inmates who wanted to be tested after the initial outbreak,” Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in the press release. “Limiting movement in the facilities during quarantine allows us to reduce transmission of the virus while we continue to evaluate who may be sick and where they are living.”

