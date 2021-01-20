Work suspended on Keystone XL pipeline ahead of expected Biden rejection

LINCOLN — The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline has suspended work on the controversial pipeline, even before the anticipated rejection of the project by incoming President Joe Biden.

In a press release issued Wednesday, TC Energy announced it would "review the decision, assess its implications and consider its options," but, for now, is suspending work on the 1,700-mile pipeline.

Biden, on his first day in office, is expected to revoke a presidential permit for the pipeline, proposed 13 years ago, that allows it to come into the U.S.

TC Energy said the move would lead to laying off thousands of union workers and halt work on a pipeline the company committed to power using only renewable energy.

The 36-inch Keystone XL was projected to pump about 830,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta's tar sands region to the Texas Gulf Coast, where refineries are set up to handle the thick crude.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the project, which would pass through Nebraska, has become a lightning rod nationally as part of the debate over climate change and the use of fossil fuels. In Nebraska, opponents forced changes in the pipeline's route more than once over claims that it would leak and foul groundwater.