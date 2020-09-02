World-Herald reporter Bill Billotte covered the Japanese surrender 75 years ago

The World-Herald sent reporter Bill Billotte to the Pacific in 1945 to cover the final days of World War II. Billotte witnessed the Japanese surrender on the deck of the battleship USS Missouri. This is his account.
The sky over Tokyo Bay was slate gray on that early Sunday morning of Sept. 2, 1945, as the USS Taylor, a battered destroyer, knifed its way toward the battleship Missouri.
The Taylor had been selected to carry war correspondents to the surrender ceremony because of its proud battle record, printed in bright red and white paint on the bridge.
A veteran of the fighting in the Pacific, the Taylor had sunk two submarines, one destroyer, one gunboat and one cruiser, and had taken part in 11 island bombardments.
As you studied her combat record, you realized again that those who most deserved to be on their way to the unconditional surrender of the Japanese were not present — the thousands who were buried at sea, who were killed in the air and who had died on the battlefield.
Subic, a little yellow mongrel a couple of Taylor crew members had picked up seven months before at Subic Bay in the Philippines and smuggled aboard, added to the excitement when he singled out a correspondent of the Japanese News Agency Domei and snapped at his leg.
Once aboard the Missouri, all correspondents were assigned to specific places from which to view the ceremony and instructed not to leave them.
A Russian photographer was soon violating the order, as he switched positions several times before the ceremony started. Warned to stay in his assigned position, he continued to roam the deck.
The activity of the wandering Russian came to an abrupt halt when a sailor delivered a message from Capt. S.S. Murray, skipper of the Missouri: “Maintain your position, or you will be pitched over the side.”
The Japanese delegation arrived aboard a launch. In the military atmosphere, the top hat and formal attire of Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu seemed strangely out of place.
Gen. Douglas MacArthur kept the Japanese waiting 20 minutes before he made his appearance. In striking contrast with the brilliant uniforms of most of the Allied representatives, he wore khakis. He had on his battered gilt-trimmed cap, and his shirt was open at the throat.
Then, all aboard stood with heads bared, as a chaplain opened the ceremony with a prayer of thanks that the war had ended.
Standing behind MacArthur was bone-thin Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Wainwright, who had commanded the U.S. forces at Bataan and Corregidor.
Wainwright told correspondents after he had been released from a Japanese prison camp a few days earlier that during his long time in captivity he had considered himself a failure.
Tears came to his eyes when the correspondents told him he was regarded as a national hero back home, and they gave him the only standing ovation that I saw in the Pacific during the war.
Beside him was Lt. Gen. Sir Arthur Percival of Britain, who was captured by the Japanese in the fall of Singapore early in the war.
Foreign Minister Shigemitsu was the first to sign the surrender document. He doffed his top hat and nervously fingered his fountain pen before he firmly signed the two copies, one for Japan and the other for the Allies.
Gen. Yoshi Jiro Umezu of the Imperial staff, also seeming to be nervous, signed hurriedly and stepped aside. A Japanese colonel wiped his eyes.
The surrender marked the first defeat in Japan’s 2,600-year history.
After the Japanese, Gen. MacArthur, as supreme Allied commander, signed on behalf of all the victorious powers. He used five pens in making his signatures and then called for Wainwright and Percival to step forward. He presented each with a pen.
The United Kingdom’s signature by Admiral Sir Bruce Fraser was followed by that of the Soviet Union, represented by Lt. Gen. Kuzma Derevyanko.
And then, as more than 100 high-ranking Allied military and naval officers watched, representatives of Australia, Canada, France, the Netherlands and New Zealand signed in that order.
There was a momentary delay as Col. L. Moore Cosgrave of Canada, a favorite among correspondents, signed on the wrong line and was called back. It didn’t bother the good-natured colonel.
Later, he cracked: “They may forget some of those names on the surrender, but they’ll never forget the bloke from Canada who signed on the wrong line.”
All through the dramatic half-hour, only those aboard knew of what was transpiring, because the Missouri had no broadcasting facilities.
Johnny Jones of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and I were stationed on B deck along with several naval officers directly over the surrender table.
To the landward side of the Missouri were the bomb-blackened ruins of Tokyo, still out of bounds to the occupying troops.
On either side of the battleship, as far as the eye could see, were the U.S. Navy’s ships — the ships that conquered the Pacific after the disaster at Pearl Harbor.
On the starboard side of the Missouri was the battleship Iowa; on the port side the South Dakota. On their decks were sailors of every state.
After the final signature, MacArthur, with a decisive sweep of his arm, said: “These proceedings are closed.”
And then it happened.
As if by command, the sun broke through clouds and illuminated the decks of the Missouri. Then, from out to sea, came the drone of powerful engines as squadrons of heavy bombers flew over, followed by waves of fighters.
I glanced at an officer near me, who was wearing the wings of a Navy pilot on his tunic, as he gazed at the air armada that almost blacked out the sun. His vision must have been blurred by the tears trickling down his cheek.
That afternoon Gen. MacArthur had a message for his countrymen:
“Today the guns are silent. A great tragedy has ended. A great victory has been won. I speak for the thousands of silent lips, forever stilled among the jungles and the beaches and the deep waters of the Pacific which marked the way.
“As I looked back on the long tortuous trail from those grim days of Bataan and Corregidor, when an entire world lived in fear, when democracy was on the defensive everywhere, when modern civilization trembled in the balance, I thank a merciful God that He has given us the faith, the courage and the power from which to mold victory.”
And then, apparently thinking of the atomic bomb that hastened Japan’s decision to surrender, he warned that war had become so utterly destructive that unless an equitable system of peace was devised, “Armageddon will be at our door.”
Reporter Bill Billotte spent 43 years as a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald, retiring in 1975. He died in 1997.
D-Day: How Nebraskans influenced the invasion of Normandy
How did Omaha Beach get its name? How did a Nebraskan end up inventing "the boat that won the war?"
Andrew Jackson Higgins was the native Nebraskan who designed and mass-produced the landing craft that carried American troops ashore in the Pa…
For years, it was a mystery how a modest landlocked city on the Plains came to have its name attached to the bloodiest beach — Omaha — of the …
Many Nebraskans experienced D-Day firsthand, storming ashore at Omaha or other Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944. Here are their memories, as t…
More than 50 students will plant flags at Omaha Beach cemetery and march in parade at Sainte-Mère-Église.
Several regional examples reflect the courage and sacrifice made by many, including a Nebraska man killed in June 1944, whose remains were recently identified.
A World War II veteran who was part of D-Day shared his memories of the invasion with high school ROTC members who are planning a trip to Normandy next year.
Seventy-four years to the day after their deaths, Ludwig and Julius Pieper, identical and inseparable twins, are side-by-side again, beneath marble crosses in the green fields of the Normandy American Cemetery.
Sgt. Melvin Anderson's journey back to his home state of Nebraska ended only this week, with his military burial Friday at Omaha National Cemetery.
sliewer@owh.com, 402-444-1186,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!