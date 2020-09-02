World-Herald reporter Bill Billotte covered the Japanese surrender 75 years ago

The World-Herald sent reporter Bill Billotte to the Pacific in 1945 to cover the final days of World War II. Billotte witnessed the Japanese surrender on the deck of the battleship USS Missouri. This is his account.

The sky over Tokyo Bay was slate gray on that early Sunday morning of Sept. 2, 1945, as the USS Taylor, a battered destroyer, knifed its way toward the battleship Missouri.

The Taylor had been selected to carry war correspondents to the surrender ceremony because of its proud battle record, printed in bright red and white paint on the bridge.

A veteran of the fighting in the Pacific, the Taylor had sunk two submarines, one destroyer, one gunboat and one cruiser, and had taken part in 11 island bombardments.

As you studied her combat record, you realized again that those who most deserved to be on their way to the unconditional surrender of the Japanese were not present — the thousands who were buried at sea, who were killed in the air and who had died on the battlefield.

Subic, a little yellow mongrel a couple of Taylor crew members had picked up seven months before at Subic Bay in the Philippines and smuggled aboard, added to the excitement when he singled out a correspondent of the Japanese News Agency Domei and snapped at his leg.