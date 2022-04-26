World-Herald reporter, photographer take a ride on the 'Doomsday' jet

The humpback silhouette of the jumbo Boeing 747 airliner is a common sight in the skies above southeast Nebraska, thanks to the four-plane fleet of E-4Bs (the 747’s fraternal military twin) at Offutt Air Force Base.

What’s rare is for civilians to get a look inside the so-called “Doomsday” jet that is always on alert to take off within minutes and serve as the National Airborne Operations Center in the event of a nuclear war or other calamity.

On Tuesday, leaders of the 595th Command and Control Group shut off the suite of highly classified communications systems and took several reporters on a two-hour flight around the Midwest to show off what the nearly 50-year-old planes can do.

“We are proving to the world: ‘Look, we can do our business,’” said Col. Brian Golden, the unit’s commander.

Air Force officials are seeking to raise the profile of the E-4B Nightwatch plane in an effort to ensure a steady flow of funding for a critical mission that is often overshadowed by more numerous and more visible fighters and bombers.

Two weeks ago, the unit unveiled a $16 million flight deck simulator in a La Vista office park, the first time the Air Force has had its own simulator for the E-4B.

And in August, the Air Force’s Global Strike Command — the 595th’s Louisiana-based parent unit — is planning a ceremony to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the airborne operations mission.

The Offutt-based Strategic Air Command started operating the flights in the deep chill of the Cold War to ensure that SAC could continue command and control of its nuclear arsenal in the event of a Soviet attack.

In the 1970s, SAC moved the rapidly expanding mission from the smaller EC-135s to a variant of the 747, then the largest passenger plane flying.

“It has to be so large, because of our mission set and all the people we have on board,” Golden said.

The plane reporters flew on Tuesday (tail number 75-1025) was delivered in 1979. The interior still includes some period features, such as a disco-chic chandelier at the top of the circular staircase leading up into the familiar hump just aft of the cockpit.

In a 747, the hump is a lounge for passengers flying first class. In an E-4B, it’s the hangout for a team of mechanics from the 595th Aircraft Support Squadron. Spare parts and tools are carried in the plane’s lower cargo area.

“We’re truly self-sustained. We can do anything we need by ourselves,” Golden said.

Aside from the cockpit, the plane has few windows. Golden said that allows for the extensive armoring in the aircraft’s skin to protect communications systems from exterior heat or a circuit-destroying electromagnetic pulse.

The forward part of the main cabin includes a small suite for the secretary of defense, who uses the E-4B when traveling on overseas duty. Behind it is a secure conference room for video teleconference rooms, and a small area for passengers.

From the wings back to the tail are several compartments with work stations for the officers and enlisted service members who staff the extensive radio, telephone and computer systems that can handle the nation’s most critical communications in the most dire of emergencies.

“We can do so many things that are necessary,” said Capt. Bryan La Rance, who staffs one of the stations.

Navy Lt. Cole Swavely was a surface warfare officer before his career took a turn that brought him to Offutt, and into the back of an E-4B. Though the missions can be long, he said, it’s a lot smoother than flying commercial.

“The seats go back and forth,” he said with a grin. “This thing rides like a Cadillac.”

The ride may be smooth, but these are old planes on their way out. They are costly to maintain, and spare parts are scarce. They are slated for retirement within the next 10 years; a replacement plane hasn’t been announced yet.

“The fleet is healthy. It just takes a lot of intensity,” Golden said.

The 595th has bulled ahead through a lot of adversity in the past few years.

In June 2017, a tornado struck the hangar where two E-4Bs were being stored, causing $8.5 million in damage. The floods of March 2019 destroyed the 595th’s offices and alert center.

Then, a year ago, Offutt began a complete reconstruction of its runway, forcing the unit to shift operation to the Lincoln airport. But the mechanics don’t have a hangar, which means aircraft maintenance is done outdoors in the elements.

“We’ve got 8,000 tools. We operate sometimes at three different locations,” said Maj. Ted DeBonis, commander of the support squadron. “With the flood, the pandemic — that was inconvenient. But we’ll still complete the mission.”

