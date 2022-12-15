Wreaths Across America: Nebraska remembers fallen vets Saturday

You won’t hear Mary Blodgett complaining about a cold and windy December in Nebraska.

Brisk weather always seems to accompany “Wreaths Across America,” the tribute to veterans that Blodgett brought to Nebraska 17 years ago.

From a modest start laying 105 donated wreaths on veterans’ graves at Omaha’s Forest Lawn Cemetery, Blodgett moved the event in 2016 to the new Omaha National Cemetery in western Sarpy County.

This Saturday, she is expecting about 1,000 volunteers to lay more than 3,200 wreaths at Omaha National — in spite of a forecast of blustery winds and temperatures around 20 degrees.

She encouraged the volunteers to dress warmly. Parking is available at the cemetery, but it may require a long walk. She is working to obtain shuttle vehicles.

“Nebraskans are hardy people,” Blodgett said. “I’m sure we’ll have a good crowd.”

Wreaths Across America began in 1992, when Merrill Worcester of Worcester Wreath Co. in Maine donated 5,000 surplus wreaths to decorate headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.

Worcester continued the tradition without fanfare until 2005, when social media users took note of a photo of the wreaths set against white marble headstones in snow-covered Arlington.

The viral image prompted civic groups and volunteers to spread the idea across the country. This year, Wreaths Across America expects volunteers to lay 2.65 million wreaths on veterans’ graves at 3,400 cemeteries in all 50 states.

In the Omaha metro area, wreath ceremonies also are planned at the Old Fort Crook Post Cemetery at Offutt Air Force Base; Prospect Hill Cemetery, 3202 Parker St.; and the Bohemian Cemetery, 5201 Center St.

By tradition, all ceremonies are held at 11 a.m. local time.

About 40 other cemeteries across the state are slated to host wreath-laying events, though some in northern and western Nebraska could be impacted by this week’s snowstorm.

Sponsoring a single wreath costs $15. To donate or volunteer, visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. Blodgett also accepts checks made out to Wreaths Across America and mailed to her address: 21768 Poppleton Ave., Omaha, NE 68022.

Other Nebraska sites include:

Lincoln: Wyuka Cemetery

Fremont: Memorial Cemetery

Grand Island: Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Maxwell: Fort McPherson National Cemetery

Valentine: Mount Hope Cemetery

Pawnee City: Pawnee City Cemetery

Howells: St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Trinity Lutheran and Bohemian National Cemetery

Elwood: Elwood Cemetery, Salem Lutheran Cemetery West

Falls City: Steele Cemetery

Beaver City: Maple Creek/Mount Hope/Union Cemeteries

Hendley: Hendley Cemetery

Cambridge: Fairview Cemetery

McCook: Grove Cemetery

Culbertson: Culbertson Cemetery, St. Ann’s Cemetery

Wauneta: Eden Cemetery

Dodge: Four local cemeteries

Prague: Five local cemeteries

Trenton: St. James Cemetery

Burwell: Cottonwood Cemetery

Wood Lake: Mount Hope Cemetery

Hayes Center: Sacred Heart Cemetery, Great Plains Indian Cemetery