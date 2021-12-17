'Wreaths Across America' pays tribute to veterans at Nebraska cemeteries

The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the annual wreath-laying at America’s cemeteries in 2020.

But this year, Wreaths Across America is back.

On Saturday, volunteers will once again place holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans at cemeteries across the country — this year, 2 million wreaths at more than 3,100 locations in all 50 states.

More than 16 of those locations are in Nebraska, including Omaha National Cemetery, Fort McPherson National Cemetery and the Fort Crook Cemetery at Offutt Air Force Base.

Wreaths Across America has blossomed from its origins in 1992, when Morrill Worcester of Worcester Wreath Co. in Maine donated 5,000 surplus wreaths to decorate headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.

That effort continued under the radar until 2005, when a photo of the green wreaths arrayed against the white marble headstones in snow-covered Arlington went viral. Civic groups and volunteers spread the idea across the country.

Mary Blodgett of Elkhorn brought Wreaths Across America to Nebraska in 2007 after reading about the project in Reader’s Digest. She wanted to honor her father and five brothers, all of whom served in the military.