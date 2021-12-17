'Wreaths Across America' pays tribute to veterans at Nebraska cemeteries

The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the annual wreath-laying at America’s cemeteries in 2020.
But this year, Wreaths Across America is back.
On Saturday, volunteers will once again place holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans at cemeteries across the country — this year, 2 million wreaths at more than 3,100 locations in all 50 states.
More than 16 of those locations are in Nebraska, including Omaha National Cemetery, Fort McPherson National Cemetery and the Fort Crook Cemetery at Offutt Air Force Base.
Wreaths Across America has blossomed from its origins in 1992, when Morrill Worcester of Worcester Wreath Co. in Maine donated 5,000 surplus wreaths to decorate headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
That effort continued under the radar until 2005, when a photo of the green wreaths arrayed against the white marble headstones in snow-covered Arlington went viral. Civic groups and volunteers spread the idea across the country.
Mary Blodgett of Elkhorn brought Wreaths Across America to Nebraska in 2007 after reading about the project in Reader’s Digest. She wanted to honor her father and five brothers, all of whom served in the military.
Blodgett’s project started at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. She shifted to Omaha National Cemetery, in western Sarpy County, after it opened in 2016.
The ceremonies take place simultaneously across the country, at 11 a.m. in the Central time zone. Blodgett said she is expecting 1,000 or more volunteers, who will lay 2,844 wreaths — one for each grave, plus three for columbarium row and seven ceremonial wreaths. That’s up from 700 wreaths in 2017.
Volunteers are welcome to attend but are asked to park at Werner Park in Papillion because of very limited parking at the cemetery. Donors are lending the use of a tour bus, two school buses and five 10-passenger vans to ferry volunteers to the cemetery, beginning at 9 a.m.
Anyone planning to attend should dress warmly. The forecast is for clear and cold weather, with temperatures in the low 20s and breezes up to 16 mph out of the northwest.
Ceremonies and/or wreath-layings are also planned at other sites across Nebraska, including:
Bellevue: Old Fort Crook Post Cemetery at Offutt Air Force Base.
Lincoln: Wyuka Cemetery; Lincoln Memorial Park.
Fremont: Memorial Cemetery.
Grand Island: Westlawn Memorial Park; Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.
Maxwell: Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
Valentine: Mount Hope Cemetery.
Pawnee City: Pawnee City Cemetery.
Howells: Several local cemeteries.
Elwood: Salem Lutheran Cemetery (East and West).
Falls City: Steele Cemetery.
Beaver City: Maple Creek/Mount Hope/Union cemeteries.
Hendley: Hendley Cemetery.
Cambridge: Fairview Cemetery.
McCook: Grove Cemetery.
Culbertson: Culbertson Cemetery.
Wauneta: Eden Cemetery.
The Wreaths Across America effort is being aided by the Nebraska Trucking Association’s “Truck Driver of the Year,” Raymond “Joe” Brooks Jr., a Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War.
Brooks works for Hill Bros., an Omaha trucking firm. In 28 years with the company, he has driven 4 million miles free of accidents.
With a flowing white beard, the veteran known to fellow truckers as “Animal” bears a passing resemblance to St. Nick — though he has been known to dye it red and gold as a tribute to his favorite NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
He has been hauling wreaths to the sites of Saturday’s ceremonies in a truck adorned with a “Wreaths Across America” logo and the motto “Remembering Our Fallen Heroes.”
“Once those wreaths are loaded, they are precious cargo,” said Brooks’ nominator for the Truck Driver of the Year award. “He knows he is carrying a load filled with thanks and gratitude to the brave men and women that have fought for our freedoms and treats the load as such.”
Tax-deductible donation checks may be made out to Wreaths Across America and mailed to Blodgett at 21768 Poppleton Ave., Omaha, NE 68022. Donations may also be made online at WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.
