WWII Blitz brothers among honorees at 'Honor and Remember' event Monday

Twins Leo and Rudolph Blitz of Lincoln were born together, grew up together, and died together at age 20 when the ship they served on was sunk at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

And finally, in 2019, they were buried together in their hometown after Defense Department anthropologists identified their remains, which had been buried in Hawaii for decades in graves marked “unknown.”

Now, the twins from the ill-fated USS Oklahoma are being honored and remembered together, too.

On Monday, Nebraska’s Honor and Remember chapter will present a pair of the organization’s Gold Star flags — each inscribed with one of the twins’ names — to Kris Blitz Shelledy, Leo and Rudolph’s niece.

The ceremony will take place at 11:05 a.m. at The Pines Country Club in Valley, followed immediately at noon by the “Swing for Nebraska Fallen Heroes II” golf scramble, a fundraising event for the nonprofit Honor and Remember group.

“I’m looking forward to it. But it’s almost like reliving it again,” said Shelledy, formerly of Omaha, who now lives in New Market, Alabama. “It warms my heart that other people care about what happened.”