WWII Marine long buried in forgotten Pacific grave headed home to Nebraska

When Jack Langan was a little boy, he used to climb up to the attic of his family’s farmhouse near Columbus, Nebraska, and look through the stuff in an old trunk.

The trunk held military memorabilia from his father’s service in World War II. But what interested Jack most was the photo of the uncle who shared his name, Pfc. John Paul “Jack” Langan, and a Marine Corps book about the battle of Tarawa in the Pacific.

That’s the battle in which Uncle Jack died at age 18.

Pfc. Langan’s body was hastily buried by his fellow Marines. Like half of the 1,069 Americans who perished during close-quarters fighting Nov. 20-23, 1943, his remains were never identified after the war.

“I came to imagine my uncle’s plight,” said Langan, who lives in Omaha. “I guess I came to think of him in the same manner I thought about the (Marines) who had raised the flag at Iwo Jima.”

Now almost eight decades later, Pfc. Langan’s remains will come home to rest — thanks to the efforts of a nonprofit that has spent years searching for the lost graves of Tarawa and the Defense Department agency tasked with identifying the bodies of those who went missing in America’s 20th century wars.