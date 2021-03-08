Wyoming man accidentally shoots wife while visiting Otoe County home

A Wyoming woman went to a Lincoln hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to her abdomen after being accidentally shot by her husband.

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office said the couple, both age 57 and from Wyoming, were visiting residents of Unadilla, Nebraska, on Saturday when the incident occurred. Deputies were called to a rural Unadilla residence at 10:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

Witnesses told deputies that the husband was attempting to remove the magazine from the gun when it went off, striking his wife. The woman was taken to Syracuse Area Health and later flown to a hospital in Lincoln.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery. The incident remains under investigation.

