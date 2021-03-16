Wyoming officials expect Interstate 80 to reopen at Nebraska border by early Wednesday

Wyoming's Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it expects Interstate 80 to reopen at the Nebraska border by early Wednesday.

The Wyoming 511 travel information website said travel could resume between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officials closed I-80 Sunday because of a record-breaking storm that dropped a foot to almost 3 feet of snow on either side of the Nebraska-Wyoming border.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is along I-80, recorded 30.8 inches of snow. In the Nebraska Panhandle, a spot south of Gering reported 19 inches of snow. Nebraska's Department of Transportation sent its plows into Wyoming on Monday to help with snow removal.

Nebraska communities along I-80 filled with semis and other vehicles Monday as a blizzard-induced closure of westbound Interstate 80 continued into its third night. Monday evening, westbound I-80 reopened to those traveling no farther west than the I-80 split with Interstate 76.

The 11 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.