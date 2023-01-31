York man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in wife's slaying

A York, Nebraska, man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife.

Officers from the York Police Department were called to a home at 84 S. Platte Ave., about 9:45 p.m. to investigate a shooting. They located Stacie Beutler, 46, who had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, according to a statement from York Police Chief Ed Tjaden.

Bart J. Beutler, 47, the victim's husband, was arrested without incident at another York residence about 30 minutes later, Tjaden said. In addition to first-degree murder, he was also arrested on suspicion of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and being a prohibited person in possession of a deadly weapon.

Tjaden said there is no indication that anyone else was involved in the incident. York is a city of about 7,800 residents located approximately 50 miles west of Lincoln.