'You can come back from anything': Omaha woman turning life around with hauling business

Omaha business owner Kimberly Johnson says she’s always been a go-getter.

Her parents, Marvin and Pamela Wheeler, made sure of it as she grew up, telling her: “If you want something, you get up off your behind and you go get it.”

That resilience helped her change her life last year after she became homeless because of an abusive partner. She had no money and nowhere to go. She ended up living in a hotel with the youngest of her two sons.

It gave her the courage to start her own business, Little Lady and Her Truck, which does junk removal, storage cleanup, hoarder services and tree removal. As a mother, she says, she really had no choice but to move forward.

“It was just hustle, drive and determination,” she said. “To give them a stable roof. An education. I didn’t want them to fall victim. That was my drive.”

Thanks to the support from Together Inc. and Heartland Family Service, she was able to find a rental home.

Then it was her mom who inadvertently gave her the idea to buy a truck and go into business for herself. Pamela Wheeler used to love to go junking, but she never knew anyone with a truck to bring her finds home.

“I always knew if you had a truck you can make a living,” Johnson said. “Someone always needs something removed, something moved here or there. As long as people buy things, people will throw things away or need to get things cleaned out.”

At 42, she’d already worked several jobs in different fields. But she didn’t know anything about starting a business. She’s posted ads on Craigslist and Facebook about the services her company offers. She paid for a domain name. She’s printed out flyers and business cards.

She worked six days a week, removing junk from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She now has a staff of three and plans for a towing business. She just needs to find a flatbed truck and a woman who can drive the tow truck while she takes care of the hauling business.

“Things are progressing pretty nicely,” she said. “I won’t say they are the best. They have room to grow.”

Johnson wasn’t raised in Omaha. She lived in Kansas City, Missouri, but moved here four years ago to support her oldest son, 21-year-old Jayvon Bailey, who is attending Wayne State College.

He was feeling stressed out and needed his mom.

“You said the magic words,” she told him and moved north.

She’d love to purchase a place to call home for him and her younger son, Marvon Johnson, 11.

She’s teaching them the same lessons she learned. When Jayvon wanted a bigger TV, she told him to get a job at Burger King. Marvon wants new basketball shoes, so he takes photos of the business for his mom.

“Get up, brother,” she told him, “you have to work for those.”

Through all the adversity of the past year, she’s learned a few more lessons of her own.

“You can come back from anything,” she said. “As long as you are not six feet under, you can come back from anything.”

