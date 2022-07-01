 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Young owl tangled in Nebraska farm fence appears headed for recovery

  • Updated
  • 0

A young great horned owl seems to be recovering after becoming entangled in a fence a few miles north of Lincoln.

Mark Rezac discovered the fledgling as he was raking a field of hay, and thought it was dead until it swiveled its head. He called the Nebraska Game and Parks and Conservation Officer Dina Barta arrived within the hour.

“He just looked at us. Like 'aren’t you going to help or what?'” Rezac said.

owl 3

The owl's wing is bandaged after it was examined at the Bellevue Animal Hospital. It has some damage to both wings.

Veterinarian David Gordon examined the bird at the Bellevue Animal Hospital on Thursday and said one wing had some puncture wounds and was very bruised. The other wing had some mild bruising.

“The goal is to allow time to heal the wounds, allow the skin to heal and monitor for any skin necrosis,” he said.

Rezac thinks the young bird was either chasing a rabbit or snake he’d dislodged as he raked the field with his tractor or fell out of the nest and landed on a strand of the fence. It fell over as it lost its balance, becoming tangled with its wings spread wide.

People are also reading…

Rezac and Barta struggled to free it from the tangled fencing.

owl 2

Dr. David Gordon is optimistic about the bird's recovery.

“We pretty quickly realized we weren’t going to get its wings off that fence,” Barta said. “Mark worked pretty quickly to cut that fence.”

Rezac cut the wire at the end of both wings and then behind the shoulder blades to relieve the pressure on the youngster’s wings.

“At one point, the owl went ‘Ow.’ I’m not kidding you,” Rezac said.

It rode in the cab of Barta’s truck to the Raptor Conservation Alliance rehabilitation center in Elmwood, Nebraska, where Betsy Finch and husband, Doug, removed the barbed wire and administered antibiotics and pain medicine.

The owl was given a few mice for dinner.

owl 1

The young owl was trapped on the barbed wire fence.

Gordon said the bird will stay at the rehabilitation center until its next examination in a week. The hope is that it will be released as soon as it recovers.

"I'm optimistic," Gordon said, "but soft tissue wounds are unpredictable."

It's just another day in the life of a farmer, Rezac said. He joked that — finally — his skills as a an EMT and volunteer fireman paid off.

“I’m glad I was able to help. I think all farmers are probably conservationists in one way or another,” he said. “I’ve seen many a deer. Many a turkey. I surely would have felt bad if it had struggled and died in that fence.”

Marjie Ducey's favorite outdoor stories

OWH staff writer Marjie Ducey looks back at her favorite outdoor stories of 2021.

Nebraskan comes home to share three state parks on 'RV There Yet?'
Recreation

Nebraskan comes home to share three state parks on 'RV There Yet?'

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Returning to Nebraska to film parts of the television series “RV There Yet?” brought an unexpected homecoming for Lincoln native Patrice McCabe and her husband, Kevin. 

Lincoln forklift operator turned mushroom expert finds fungi — some rare — on days off
Omaha State and Regional News

Lincoln forklift operator turned mushroom expert finds fungi — some rare — on days off

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Josh Herr, an assistant professor at UNL, said Jon Hees has “really taught himself everything. He’s really latched on to the science of it.”

Record number of endangered whooping cranes stop over in central Nebraska
Omaha State and Regional News

Record number of endangered whooping cranes stop over in central Nebraska

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Experts aren't sure why 95 of them stayed on the Platte River in central Nebraska this past week compared with the usual 12 to 16. A strong south wind was likely a contributing factor.

First major white pelican nesting colony found in Nebraska's Garden County
Omaha State and Regional News

First major white pelican nesting colony found in Nebraska's Garden County

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

With its 1,250 nests, Wolf Island and its population is the first major American white pelican nesting colony in Nebraska. 

The Great Outdoors: State parks celebrate 100 years of showing Nebraska's natural glory
Omaha State and Regional News
alert

The Great Outdoors: State parks celebrate 100 years of showing Nebraska's natural glory

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Since Chadron State Park opened in 1921, the number of Nebraska state parks has grown to 76. More than 12 million people visit each year.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea COVID: Gov't blames 'foreign objects' from South Korea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert