An 11-year-old Iowa boy was flown to an Omaha hospital Saturday night with critical injuries caused by fireworks.
The boy, who was injured at a residence in rural Farragut about 8:10 p.m., was first taken to the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. He was then flown to an Omaha hospital, according to a statement from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
First responders from Farragut and Shenandoah assisted at the scene. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting the Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
