A 56-year-old Nebraska man who was killed Wednesday in a crash in Custer County while operating a broom sweeper has been identified.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving a semitrailer truck and a broom sweeper machine on Nebraska Highway 92 near Arnold around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Roadwork was being performed on the highway at the time of the crash.

A Freightliner semi pulling a livestock trailer hit the broom sweeper, which was driven by Mark F. Wells of Broken Bow, according to the Sheriff's Office. The broom sweeper was pushed into the highway's south ditch, and the semi came to rest in the north ditch.

Wells was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The 67-year-old driver of the semi was not treated for any injuries.