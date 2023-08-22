A 57-year-old Texas man has been identified as the pickup truck driver who died in a three-vehicle crash last week in western Nebraska.

Patrick Stauffer of Willis, Texas, was pronounced dead Friday at a hospital in Broken Bow, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. Two other drivers, whose names were not immediately available, were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Investigators determined that the crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. on Nebraska Highway 2 approximately 1½ miles southeast of Anselmo. A semi-trailer truck hauling cattle struck a tractor from behind.

The semi's trailer tipped over and was struck by a Ford pickup truck driven by Stauffer that was heading west on Highway 2. Several cattle in the semi’s trailer died in the collision.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted deputies at the scene.