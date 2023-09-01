A 60-year-old pedestrian died Friday after he was struck by a semitrailer truck in Grand Island and taken by emergency helicopter to an Omaha hospital, according to police.

The Grand Island Police Department responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Faidley Ave. at 10:11 a.m. for a report of a semitrailer truck hitting a pedestrian, according to a press release from the department.

The semi was headed northbound on Highway 281 through the intersection with Faidley Avenue on a green traffic signal, according to the release.

The 45-year-old semi driver then saw a pedestrian in the roadway and tried to avoid hitting the man by driving onto the center island of the road. But the driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian, who was struck by the semi's trailer.

The pedestrian was taken to CHI Health St. Francis and then flown by emergency helicopter to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha, the release said. He died about four hours after the crash occurred.

The incident remains under investigation.