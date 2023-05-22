A 68-year-old man died Sunday night in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 34 in Red Oak, Iowa.

Miles H. Russell was taken to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital where he died, according to a statement from the Iowa State Patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators determined that Russell was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound on Highway 34 about 8 p.m. The pickup crossed the center line near Eastern Avenue and collided with a westbound semi-tractor trailer driven by Jonathan Gonseth, 54, of Murray, Iowa.

Gonseth suffered minor injuries and was released from the scene, the statement said. Red Oak is located about 52 miles southeast of Omaha.