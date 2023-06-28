An 84-year-old woman died Monday in a chain-reaction collision on U.S. Highway 30 in central Iowa.

Mary Ann Haberl of Carroll, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. near the town of Scranton about 18 miles east of Carroll when three vehicles were stopped on the highway due to road construction.

Investigators determined that Haberl was a passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Donald Haberl, 88, of Carroll. The Equinox was rear-ended by a 2003 Toyota Prius driven by Amy Yager, 30, of Coon Rapids, Iowa.

The Toyota then proceeded to hit the rear of a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Harley Marie Smith, 17, of Jefferson, Iowa. The impact pushed the Ford Focus into the rear of a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Amy Yager, 30, of Coon Rapids, Iowa.

Yager and Donald Haberl were taken by ambulance to the the Greene County Medical Center. All parties involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts.