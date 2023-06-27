An 85-year-old La Vista woman was sentenced to two years probation and had her driver's license revoked Tuesday after being found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Cass County.

Marcia Weeks pleaded no contest to causing a two-vehicle crash last August on Nebraska Highway 50. The crash resulted in the death of Krynaston "Ken" Reed, 88, of Louisville.

A Cass County judge took away Weeks' driver's license for two years. He also ordered her to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 40 hours of community service within a year's time.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office determined that Weeks was southbound in a 2020 Subaru Forester when she attempted to turn left onto Main Street from Highway 50. The Subaru collided with a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Reed that was northbound on the highway.

Reed was transported by a medical helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where he died. Weeks was transported by Weeping Water rescue personnel to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

A passenger in the Altima, Barbara Hayes, 74 of Louisville, was taken by ambulance to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that were not life threatening. Seatbelts were not in use in the Altima vehicle, investigators said.