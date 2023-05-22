An 88-year-old woman died Sunday and another woman was taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle collision just south of Greenwood, Nebraska.

Geraldine Frank of Greenwood was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the second vehicle, Mandy M. Hernandez, 42, of Elmwood, Nebraska, suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Church Road. Investigators determined that Hernandez was westbound on Highway 6 in a 2007 Ford Freestyle and waiting to turn left into Baker’s Candies.

Frank also was westbound in a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue and struck the rear of the Ford Freestyle. The cause of the crash is under investigation.