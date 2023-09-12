Nine students and two adults were taken to a Lincoln hospital Tuesday following the collision of a school bus and pickup truck in southeast Nebraska.

All of the students and both drivers were taken to Bryan Medical Center, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. None of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

One patient was admitted and two others were in triage Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the hospital. All other patients had been sent home.

The collision occurred about 7:30 a.m. on Nebraska Highway 2 just east of Palmyra. A Ford F-150 pickup truck struck the rear of the westbound bus as it was slowing to turn into a driveway, causing the bus to tip over onto the driver's side.

The bus was transporting a mix of elementary and secondary students between the ages of 5 and 14. The westbound lanes of Highway 2 were closed during the crash investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting the investigation with the aid of the Otoe County Sheriff's Office. First responders from Palmyra, Douglas, Syracuse and Nebraska City all came to the scene.