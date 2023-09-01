Service for 911 calls was restored Friday morning to several Nebraska counties, including Douglas and Sarpy, after it had been down overnight.

At 8 a.m., Douglas and Sarpy Counties announced on social media that service had been restored. The 911 outages that began Thursday evening were part of a regional service failure for 911 systems in Nebraska.

Douglas County emergency dispatch officials said they were made aware of the outage at 7:35 p.m. Thursday. Those requesting 911 service were asked to call alternate numbers or text 911.

Buffalo County, which includes the city of Kearney, also saw its service restored. In a Facebook post shortly before 7 a.m., the county’ sheriff’s office said the exact cause for the outage had not been determined, but a cut fiber optic line may have played a role.

