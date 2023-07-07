Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac has experienced his share of intense moments in a military career that spans 45 years, the last 10 as adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard.

But absolutely nothing tops the 2019 floods — an exhausting time for the Guard and for Bohac, who also leads the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

“To know the water’s coming — there’s nothing you can do to stop it,” Bohac said. “Every night, for about five nights, I was worried we didn’t get to somebody we could have saved.”

The Great Flood of 2019 was the worst weather catastrophe in Nebraska history. On Saturday, Bohac, 62, will turn over responsibility for disaster response to his successor, Brig. Gen. Craig Strong.

Strong, an attorney from Silver Creek, Nebraska, has spent 35 years in the military, 28 of it with the Nebraska Army National Guard. He served two tours in Iraq and commanded National Guard relief efforts in the Virgin Islands after they were hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

The change-of-command ceremony — at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln — is open to the public.

The event includes a flag-furling ceremony for Bohac, a promotion ceremony for Strong to the rank of major general and the change of command between the two.

Also planned: the first presentation of Nebraska National Guard Heroism Medal, which was created last week through an executive order by Gov. Jim Pillen to recognize a military or civilian guard member for heroic life-saving actions while not on active duty.

The award will be presented to an Army National Guard sergeant for “exceptional heroism while responding to a major accident and rendering roadside aid — to include cardiopulmonary resuscitation” on May 18, 2019, according to a Nebraska Guard news release.

Bohac is relinquishing command almost exactly 10 years after assuming the post from now-retired Maj. Gen. Judd Lyons. He leaves as the nation’s second-longest-serving adjutant general.

Bohac started his term with a National Guard force hardened by combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. At the time, he was concerned that his troops’ skills might wither as those conflicts drew down.

That turned out not to be a problem. Even with fewer deployments to combat zones, the past decade has been among the busiest in Nebraska National Guard history.

In 2014, the Guard responded to a series of tornadoes in Beaver Crossing, Pilger, and several northeast Nebraska towns. In 2017 — the year of the hurricanes — the Nebraska National Guard assisted for weeks following devastating storms in Texas, Florida and the Virgin Islands.

Those disaster responses seemed like only a warmup for the 2019 flood, which saw most of the state’s major rivers and streams overflow their banks. National Guard helicopter crews rescued dozens of stranded people and pets under extreme conditions.

The Guard’s big Chinook helicopters also proved perfect for dropping bales of hay to cattle isolated by flood waters — a mission Bohac said he is particularly proud of.

He sees the massive response to a home-state disaster as a transformational moment for his soldiers and airmen.

“Ever since that event, we’ve forged some really strong bonds among people across the Nebraska National Guard, from army and air coming to work together,” Bohac said.

Those bonds would be tested in 2020 and 2021, during the response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Even more troops were called up for the pandemic than the flood, Bohac said. They helped in multiple ways, gathering and delivering boxes of food to strapped food banks, staffing COVID testing sites, and filling in as poll workers during the 2020 elections because of shortages of volunteers.

The pandemic also caused some of the most divisive moments of Bohac’s term when some Guard members refused mandatory COVID vaccinations — defying an order from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“A small but vocal minority disagreed with that mandate,” he said. “For the first time in the service, we saw this idea of individuals’ so-called rights should prevail over the responsibilities and roles that come with raising your right hand and taking an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Bohac enforced the order, despite criticism from some GOP legislators who opposed mandatory COVID vaccinations. About five airmen and 89 soldiers were discharged from the Nebraska Guard.

He said nearly half of them were reinstated after Congress compelled the Defense Department to drop the requirement late last year. Guard officials were warned to expect some friction between the large majority who accepted the vaccine, and those who refused it.

“We have to have a lot of patience for that,” Bohac said. “I think we’ve treated everybody with some level of dignity and respect, and acknowledge that difficult choice.”

In addition to deployments and call-ups, Bohac presided over the restructuring of Army National Guard units across the state, which saw about 1,100 of 3,600 Army Guard members retrained for new jobs — in some cases, in brand-new units.He opened several new National Guard “readiness centers” and broke ground on what will be the state’s largest, in Bellevue near Offutt Air Force Base.

Earlier this year, he cut the ribbon on a major renovation of the Guard’s largest training base, Camp Ashland. The facility, on the banks of the Platte River, was rebuilt after flooding in 2015, only to be destroyed again during the 2019 deluge.

This time, all the buildings were rebuilt on stilts, with funding secured through the efforts of Nebraska’s congressional delegation. And the Platte River levee was extended to the north end of the property.

Bohac said some people questioned why he would want to rebuild on a vulnerable site that had flooded three times in less than a decade.

“It’s 1,100 acres of training ground, some of it austere, which is perfect for some of the training we need to do,” he said. “Where else will I find 1,100 acres of training ground? Nowhere.”

Bohac leaves behind a Guard that is short of personnel. He said the Air National Guard has dropped from 102% of strength to 94%, largely because of the addition of 119 new positions in an expanded unit at Offutt. The Army Guard is down from a typical figure of 92-95% of authorized strength to 89%.

He attributed the shortfall to the pandemic, which kept National Guard recruiters out of high schools for up to a year.

“Our recruiting is improving month over month,” he said. “It’s going to take us awhile to climb out of that dip.”

Strong, his successor, has announced what he is calling a “monster blitz” across the state to bring in new recruits.

“We’re confident that we’ll build on the momentum that Gen. Bohac has established,” he said at his introductory press conference with Pillen in May.

With 45 years of military service behind him, Bohac is retiring to spend time with his wife, Kris. But they won’t be going far. He plans to take it easy for a few months before deciding what comes next.

“My wife and I are born and raised here,” he said. “We’ll stay in Nebraska. I’m not going anywhere.”

