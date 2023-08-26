The foals arrived with dead, defeated eyes, Lin Guyton says, almost like those of deprived children from an impoverished country.

They’re among 36 horses confiscated from the Blue Valley Veterinary Clinic and Pickrell Veterinary Clinic in Gage County that are being cared for at the Epona Equine Rescue in Crete, Nebraska. Vet Jennafer Glaesemann has been charged so far with 37 counts of livestock neglect after an estimated 15 to 17 horses died under her care.

Guyton volunteered to take the horses at the rescue she’s run for nearly 20 years.

“They are starting to bounce back and be little stinkers and run around,” Guyton said. “They can’t believe there is always food around them. The babies are getting more milk.”

Guyton was already caring for 24 horses but said she couldn’t stand by, knowing that this herd needed help.

Now she’s asking for help from the public.

“We’re estimating 40 to 60 large rounds (of hay) is what it’s going to take to feed this herd,” she said. “At this point, they’ve already gone through 10 of my winter hay.”

Some of the mares were just slightly malnourished, but others were horrendously emaciated, Guyton said. When checked by her veterinarian, they scored from a 2 to 5 on a body condition scale. Six is considered healthy.

Guyton said one group of 20 mares is going through a bale of hay a day. A group of nine already in her rescue usually takes a week and a half to go through that amount.

“These horses are just eating and eating and eating because they don’t know when food is going to next appear,” she said. “They can’t get full.”

Guyton said she needs good grass hay or a grass alfalfa mix. Nursing or pregnant mares cannot eat hay with any fescue or clover.

Gage County will eventually reimburse Guyton for her expenses, but she said she needs immediate help because of the condition of the horses. Any hay donated will save the county money.

The list of her usual volunteers has been growing since the horses arrived. Others are donating cash. One said, “We’re just a bunch of cow guys that can’t believe how these horses got treated.”

Guyton plans to start socializing the babies and halter breaking them so they can be worked with, she said, and become good citizens.

She expects to be caring for the horses for a minimum of 60 days, standard procedure in a livestock seizure. The Gage County Court will determine the timeline. She said the horses then could be auctioned off.

She’s hoping to persuade Gage County officials to instead let her find homes for them.

“My fear is that at an auction some of these horses will end up back in undesirable situations,” she said.

Sgt. Tim Hanson, the primary investigator for the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, said it’s a complex case.

“Sheriff (Millard) Gustafson has taken this case seriously from the very beginning,” Hanson said. “He called in a investigator from the Nebraska Brand Committee, and his help has been invaluable.”

He said his office is grateful to Epona and its volunteers for their quick help with the horses.

It’s been a lot of work, especially in the recent high temperatures, but Guyton is thrilled to see some life in the eyes of the horses again.

“I am humbled at the outpouring of love and concern toward these gentle souls,” she said. “This is a huge undertaking, and animal lovers everywhere are reaching out.”

Horses are being cared for at Epona Rescue