A man who died after getting stuck inside a train engine compartment has been identified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found the body of 56-year-old Bervardino Rodriguez Gonzalez near the back end of a locomotive at Bailey Yard — a railyard owned by Union Pacific — west of North Platte on Sunday.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said Rodriguez Gonzalez had wedged himself into a compartment, which is typically used to house a fire extinguisher, and had shut the door. Evidence showed he was unable to unlatch the door.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rodriguez Gonzalez died days before his body was found. They ruled his death was an accident.

Rodriguez Gonzalez was from Altamira, which is a port city on Mexico’s eastern shore. The Sheriff’s Office said the train engine had been in Mexico for several days before it traveled to San Antonio and then to Nebraska.

This is the second time in roughly two months that a body has been found in a train car in North Platte’s Bailey Yard.

In April, the body of Bernadette Lopez, 42, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was found by Union Pacific officials aboard a locomotive towed to the yard for repairs. Lopez’s body was found wedged in a small generator room just behind the locomotive’s cab.

An autopsy revealed Lopez died of hypothermia seven to 10 days prior to her body being discovered. The investigation concluded that she likely died in Wyoming.

This report includes material from the North Platte Telegraph.