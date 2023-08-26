The abrupt rise in interest rates the last two years has forced real estate developers to be more creative, efficient and collaborative.

And the financial headwinds could slow down business.

Those were among the messages from a panel of industry experts speaking in Omaha at the annual Commercial Real Estate Summit.

Developers will have to work smarter and be more focused and methodical as they weather the storm, the experts said.

“Certainly on the banking side, it’s a scary environment out there,” said Arun Agarwal, chief executive officer of the White Lotus Group.

The White Lotus Group is developing the former site of the Civic Auditorium into a multiuse urban block called Civic Square.

“A year ago, I wouldn’t have gone onto the FDIC.gov website to see loan ratios for different banks and who’s loaned too much money and doesn’t have capacity, and who does,” Agarwal said. “But we do that now.”

The summit attracted about 1,000 professionals to the CHI Health Center. Jerry Slusky founded the event 34 years ago and chairs the summit.

The aim of the summit was to provide people working in the commercial real estate business insights on navigating an economic environment that’s changed significantly in just a few years.

Omaha’s been on a hot streak, with new commercial developments popping up all over.

But interest rates are nearly triple what they were two years ago, mortgage rates have doubled, and bankers are less eager to lend money.

The rapid rise in interest rates, as opposed to a gradual rise, has made it hard to adapt, said Tom D’Arcy, senior managing director of Hines.

Hines, one of the largest real estate developers in the world, developed the Brickline mixed-use apartment and retail project near Omaha’s Old Market.

D’Arcy said it’s a good time for the developers to “hit the pause button” and reflect on what projects they want to do for the next five years and what they can do better.

“It’s like somebody’s grabbing us and ‘OK, I’m going to force you now, in these things called interest rates, you’re going to have to stop and think, and stop acting so much,’” he said.

On Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is prepared to raise rates further, if appropriate.

“It is the Fed’s job to bring down inflation to our 2% goal, and we will do so,” Powell said. “We have tightened policy significantly over the past year. Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high.”

He said that PCE (personal consumption expenditures) inflation — what households and businesses experience most directly — peaked at 7% in June 2022 and declined to 3.3% in July.

Consumer prices were up 3.2 percent from July 2022 to July 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Food prices increased 4.9% during that period, while energy prices decreased 12.5%, the bureau said.

