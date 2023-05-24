If You Go

Nebraska Game and Parks reminds park visitors to plan ahead and be prepared for crowds, construction and other changes at state parks across the state.

Here are a few things people should know before they go:

Eugene T. Mahoney State Park

The park entrance is undergoing roadway improvements. Guests should expect one-lane entry and exit at the Venture Park located halfway between Lincoln and Omaha.

Fremont State Recreation Area

New boating regulations apply to Victory Lake and Lake 10. Electric motors are no longer allowed, no wake is permitted after sunset, and only one person may be towed behind a boat at a time. These changes are aimed at improving safety at this highly visited park just northwest of Omaha.

Lake McConaughy SRA

Reservations are required for all camping spots, including beach spots, at this popular reservoir. Reservations should be made prior to leaving home to ensure you have a camping spot. Book online at OutdoorNebraska.gov, via the via the mobile app RA Camping, or by phone at 308-284-8800 during business hours.

Fort Atkinson State Historical Park

The park’s visitor center remains closed as it undergoes remodeling. The grand opening for the revitalized space is set for June 3.

Statewide

Drought continues to affect large portions of Nebraska. Guests should be prepared for campfire restrictions or closed boat ramps. Low water levels are affecting waterbodies across the state, particularly in the southeast. Guests are encouraged to call the park ahead of time to check their status.

While many popular reservation-only spots already have been booked, same-day reservations and first-come, first served sites may still be available at a park location near you. Find a park, plan a trip or make a reservation at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

A vehicle park entry permit is required and may be purchased at the park, statewide Nebraska Game and Parks offices or in advance online at OutdoorNebraska.gov.