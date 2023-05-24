Restrooms are open and the power is turned on. Trees are being trimmed, lawns mowed and camp hosts put in place.
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is gearing up for Memorial Day weekend, its biggest of the year. It’s a good summer kickoff, said Bob Hanover, assistant division administrator of state parks.
“We’re making sure everything is polished up and ready to go,” he said. “We’re ready for the best possible weekend we can have.”
The weather should cooperate. Highs in the 80s are expected from Friday to Monday in the eastern third of the state, with a chance of a few popup showers, National Weather Service meteorologist Dirk Petersen said.
With school out and people starting to think about vacations, Hanover said the phones in the park division have been ringing off the hook. Everybody is making plans.
For last-minute organizers, Hanover said there’s still some camping spots open for this weekend in the Lincoln-Omaha area at Louisville State Recreation Area, Two Rivers State Recreation Area and Eugene T. Mahoney State Park. Call the park to see what openings remain.
To make reservations, go to outdoornebraska.gov and click on "make a reservation" in the upper right corner. A tool allows visitors to find parks by categories such as location, availability and activities available. People can also make reservations via the mobile app, RA Camping.
Only 50% of campsites can be reserved at each park, with the rest available on a first-come, first-served basis. The exception to that policy is Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area, which is booked for the weekend on full hookup and electric sites. Primitive beach camping spots remain.
Visitors will find all sorts of improvements at the nearly 80 state parks, state recreation areas and state historical areas across Nebraska. Updates may vary from adding restrooms and boat ramps to upgrading electrical hookups from 30 to 50 amps.
The boardwalk at Indian Cave State Park is now handicap accessible. Summit Lake State Recreation Area has a new playground and equestrian trail.
About 75% of the landscape burned in mid-April at Rock Creek Station State Historical Park, affecting many of the hiking trails. Flowers and grass are already returning, Hanover said.
“If people want to see how fire impacts a forest, they can certainly go there and check it out,” he said. “It’s beautiful in a different kind of way.”
NGPC recently acquired Midway State Recreation Area and the Kearney Outdoor Education Complex. They are being prepared for public use.
Between 8 and 9 million people visit Nebraska’s parks each year, and with so many expected this weekend, Hanover encourages patience.
“There might be lines to restrooms or the front gate,” he said. “Go out with the idea to have fun and make good memories. Just slow life down a little bit and enjoy it.”
