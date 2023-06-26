Temperatures in the 80s and the possibility of rain later in the week are in the weather forecast for eastern Nebraska.

“The good news is that the temperatures don’t look too hot going into the workweek,” Suzanne Fortin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “We’re mainly seeing temperatures in the middle 80s through the bulk of the week.”

Omaha residents can expect to stay dry until Tuesday night into Wednesday, when there will be a 40% to 50% chance for rainfall. That’s when a high-pressure system “will be parking itself over the central Plains,” she said.

“A low-pressure trough could bring thunderstorms into the Dakotas, Colorado, eastern Nebraska and western Iowa,” Fortin said. “Our best chances for rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday.”

The high temperature Wednesday is predicted to be around 90 degrees. The next significant chance for rain moves into the area Thursday and is expected to continue into Friday, Fortin said.

“There seems to be a tropical low-pressure system moving into the western United States and bringing more rain (Thursday),” she said. “We’re crossing our fingers that is going to play out (in eastern Nebraska).”

Friday into Saturday, a weak trough is forecast to move east through the Omaha area. That will mean higher chances for widespread precipitation and slightly cooler weather overall.

High temperatures Friday and Saturday in eastern Nebraska are expected to be in the mid- to upper 80s. The Omaha area is likely to see temperatures close to 90 Friday, she said, while the forecast for northeast Nebraska calls for highs in the 80s.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July holiday Tuesday. The high temperatures in and around Omaha are again expected to be in the 80s, Fortin said, with another chance for precipitation.