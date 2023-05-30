Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 72-year-old inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Michael Bedel had been serving a 25- to 30-year sentence for first-degree and third-degree sexual assault out of Platte County, according to a press release from the Department of Correctional Services.

Bedel began serving his sentence in September 2010, according to the release.

The cause of Bedel's death has not yet been determined. He was being treated for a medical condition, according to the release.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation of any in-custody death.