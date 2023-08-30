A 76-year-old man convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child died Friday while in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Alfred R. Thulin began serving a sentence of 40 years to 80 years for the sex assault charge and an escape out of Hall County in 1994. The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting an investigation into his death.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections said that Thulin died at the prison in Tecumseh. Under state law, when anyone dies in the custody of law enforcement, a grand jury investigates the death.