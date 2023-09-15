One of Colorado's most-wanted sex offenders was arrested in Council Bluffs on Thursday in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who was found dead in a motel room this month.

Jesse William Smith, 49, of Denver was arrested Thursday — one week after Natalia Victoria Manriquez Sepulveda, 35, was found dead at a Super 8 Motel in Council Bluffs. Smith has not been charged in relation to Sepulveda's death, but he is accused of sexually assaulting her on the same day that her body was found.

Police were called to the Super 8 Motel in Council Bluffs around 3 p.m. on Sept. 7 for reports of an unresponsive person. Sepulveda, who worked as a housekeeper at the motel, was found dead inside of a room under "suspicious circumstances."

On Wednesday, police released photos from surveillance video of a person of interest in the killing. Tips from the public assisted the department in identifying the man as Smith.

Smith was located Thursday at a duplex in Council Bluffs during the execution of a search warrant. He was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail and has been charged with being a fugitive from justice and third-degree sexual assault.

Sgt. John Focht of the Council Bluffs Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division confirmed Friday that the sexual assault charge is related to Sepulveda. Focht said the investigation is ongoing, and investigators are awaiting the results of Sepulveda's autopsy and toxicology reports before deciding on any further charges for Smith.

According to a video released by Denver police in 2021, Smith has an extensive criminal history, including three sexual assault convictions from 1999, 2003 and 2006. Two of those convictions involved children.

Smith is currently on parole in Colorado and has multiple arrest warrants from the state for a parole violation and failing to register as a sex offender. As of August, he was the No. 2 most wanted sex offender in the state.

Council Bluffs investigators believe that Smith had been living under an alias in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area for years in an effort to evade charges in Colorado, according to a press release from the department.